Indian Idol 12: Did Karan Johar just confirm Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are a couple? Watch

Indian Idol 12's semi-finale is here and it is Karan Johar who will be the special guest on this special day. Arunita Kanjilal expresses her feelings about her favourite film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in front of Karan Johar. She tells him that she loves the rain scene from the film and wishes to recreate it on Indian Idol 12. She also tells him that she wants a life partner like Rahul. Karan Johar tells her that he believe every Anjali needs a Rahul and every Arunita needs a Pawandeep. Arunita and Pawandeep then recreate the rain scene from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and its too beautiful to watch. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Internet sensation Sahadev Dirdo of 'Baspan ka pyaar' fame to perform in the semi-finale episode