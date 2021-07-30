Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: From Neha Kakkar's absence to the last episode airing for 12 hours straight; here's all you need to know

Indian Idol 12's grand finale will take place on August 15. It will be a grand show that will run for almost 12 hours.

Indian Idol 12 will get its winner on August 15. This was the longest running season of Indian Idol and the most successful one as well. Hence the makers have planned for something huge on the grand finale of the show. Yes, as per reports it will be the longest episode on television ever. The grand finale of the show will air for whopping 12 hours and all the past winners of the show would be performing. However, the sad thing would be that Neha Kakkar won't be available for the grand finale episode as well. To know more check out the video above.