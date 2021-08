Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Pawandeep Rajan shakes a leg with Kiara Advani on Burj Khalifa; check out rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra's reaction — watch video

The Grand Finale of Indian Idol 2021 is happening on Independence Day. It is going to be a 12-hour long affair. Shershaah actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are going to be the special guests. It looks like Pawandeep Rajan is a huge fan of Kiara Advani. We can see the two dancing on the song, Burj Khalifa from her film. Just check out Sidharth Malhotra's reaction. Fans will also get to see legends of Indian Idol like Sunny Hindustani and Salman Ali performing on stage. There will be Qawwali session where Mohammad Danish and Sawai Bhatt will join him.

Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will also join them. They will sing some of the hits of the 90s. It looks like a memorable musical extravaganza for listeners.