Indian Idol 12 is getting tougher as we are down to the top 6 contestants. In the upcoming weekend special episode, we will see Bappi Lahiri gracing the show and the contestants singing some of his hit numbers.In a new promo, Arunita Kanjilal is seen singing 'Raat Baaki'. Bappi Da is so impressed that he gifts her something special. Watch the video to find out.