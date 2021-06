View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

This week on Indian Idol 12, we will see as a special guest. In a new promo, Arunita Kanjilal can be seen singing ‘Tere Liye’ from Veer Zaara. Javed was super-impressed by her performance and compared her to who had sung the song from the and starrer. Have a look. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: The upcoming episode will be a special tribute to THIS Bollywood icon; Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others to put up a mesmerizing show for the audience