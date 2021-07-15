Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh return back to Mumbai; the former's loose outfit makes fans ask; 'Is she pregnant?' watch video

Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar and husband, Rohanpreet Singh are back in town. The couple were seen at the airport. Neha Kakkar wore a long tee and track pants. Rohanpreet Singh was also dressed in a similar manner. Now, the singer's loose tee made fans speculate if she is pregnant. A fan wrote, "Is she pregnant...the way she wearing so much dhila kapda," while another one commented, "I think she is pregnant." Another person wrote, "Nibba Nibbi Ke Sarkar." Fans of #NehuPreet were ecstatic to see them back on the show. In the absence of Neha Kakkar, her sister Sonu Kakkar has been sitting on her position in Indian Idol 12. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan, Mohd Danish or Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukha Priya? With six contestants left, are you team boys or team girls? – Vote now

We can see that fans really feel that Neha Kakkar is pregnant this time around. We all remember how she landed up at the airport with a baby bump some months back. It was before the release of Khayal Rakhya Kar. Though she looked adorable, fans were taken aback as it hadn't been even three months to their marriage. It sparked off speculation as people tried to get the Math right. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Mohd Danish reveals the truth behind Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal's 'love angle' [Exclusive]

Neha Kakkar become the most followed Indian musician on social media with a staggering 60 million followers. She did a celebration on her Instagram for the same. She is also the highest paid singer of Bollywood. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar becomes the MOST FOLLOWED Indian musician with over 60 million Instagram followers

Guess if the pregnancy rumours are indeed true then the couple will make it official in an adorable manner.