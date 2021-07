View this post on Instagram A post shared by @arudeep3083

Indian Idol 12's top 6 contestants are all set for the grand finale. However, they never fail to have some fun while they are on the sets. The host of the show, Aditya Narayan also joins the gang in the fun they have. Now, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Aditya Narayan, Shanmukhapriya and Mohd Danish's video has gone viral. Yes, they have joined the 'Baspan Ka Pyaar' trend and it is too funny. Aditya Narayan and the contestants look too cute in this video. Take a look at the video above.