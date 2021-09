View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sayli Kamble (@saylikamble_music)

Indian Idol 12 has ended and Pawandeep Rajan is the winner. Ever since the show ended fans have been missing it. However, Indian Idol 12's Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro dedicated an adorable video to all fans. They were seen dancing to the Shanana Na song. We got to see their strong bond with this video and we feel it is the best thing on the internet today. However, Mohammad Danish and Shanmukhapriya were missing from the video. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan's pictures with a cute little fan will make your heart melt