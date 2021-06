Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan CONFESSES he is in love; is it about Arunita Kanjilal? – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by officialfanpage (@idolarunitafc)

Indian Idol 12 will see another amazing episode in the upcoming week. It will be a monsoon special week and Shatrughan Sinha will be the special guest. We will see a lot of fun moments in the episode where Arunita Kanjilal is asked to make pakoras for Himesh Reshammiya. Shatrughan Sinha is seen saying some of his iconic dialogues. However, what grabbed everyone's attention from this promo was Pawandeep Rajan confessing that he is in love. His confession leaves everyone shocked and fans are speculating whether it is for Arunita Kanjilal or someone else. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Viewers call Shanmukhapriya 'PATHETIC' for spoiling Helen's iconic song Mera Naam Chin Chin Chu