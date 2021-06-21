videos

Watch Next

Specials

Happy Father's Day: Indian Idol 12 contestant Anjali Gaikwad reveals how she chills with her father who is also her buddy [Exclusive]

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan’s father wants to launch his own singing album titled ‘Pawan ke papa’ – watch video

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12: Manoj Muntashir’s brilliant words will make you want to give your father a big hug – watch video

Entertainment News

Indian Idol 12: ‘Aaj tumne zabaano par taale laga diye,’ says Manoj Muntashir after Shanmukhapriya’s fab performance – watch video

Indian Idol 12: Sawai Bhatt eliminated to save Pawandeep Rajan? Here's what furious fans have to say – watch video

After Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from the show yesterday leaving many fans shocked. Many feel he didn't deserve to be eliminated. Have a look at some of the reactions.

BollywoodLife   |    June 21, 2021 3:55 PM IST

Indian Idol 12 has been surrounded by various controversies. A few weeks ago, Ashok Kumar’s Amit Kumar son said that he wanted to ‘stop the show’ he was seen in as a guest. Now, after After Anjali Gaikwad, Sawai Bhatt was eliminated from the show yesterday leaving many fans shocked. Some of them are saying that he was eliminated to save Pawandeep Rajan. Have a look.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all