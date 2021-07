Indian Idol 12: Shanmukhapriya bags her first Bollywood film offer after THIS celebrity judge is left awed by her performance – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Indian Idol 12's upcoming episode will be dedicated to disco king, Bappi Lahiri. Shanmukhapriya will perform on 'Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom baba' song leaving everyone surprised. The audience, judges, contestants, and the special guests are all seen happily grooving and enjoying Shanmukhapriya's performance. Bappi Lahiri's expressions looked like he is impressed with Shanmukhapriya's power-packed performance. At the end of the performance, we see Omung Kumar praising Shanmukhapriya for her performance and also offered her a film. Yes, Omung Kumar said that he wants to do a film with Shanmukhapriya. Check out the entire video above. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan reveals he'll quit hosting TV shows in 2022; hints at becoming a 'father' in near future