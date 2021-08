View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

It is just one day to go for the greatest finale of Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro are the finalist of the season. A new promo of the show has released and Shanmukhapriya has got the best gift ever. Yes, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda has sent Shanmukhapriya good wishes. He shared that Shanmukhapriya is his favourite. Shanmukhapriya was super-excited when she got to see Vijay Deverakonda's video. Check out the video above. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Arunita Kanjilal's THROWBACK video from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa little champs is proof that she has all it takes to be the winner