Indian Idol 12 has ended but the craze for the show isn't ending. Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and other contestants are still ruling hearts with their pictures and videos. Pawandeep and Arunita have been loved and everyone wants them to be a couple in real life. Now, Pawandeep Rajan has posted a video of him dancing on 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' with Arunita Kanjilal. This adorable video will surely make you root for #AruDeep. Also Read - OMG! Arunita Kanjilal says 'Hum dil de chuke sanam' to Pawandeep Rajan and this will fill your heart with love - Watch