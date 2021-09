View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep.Arunita ❤ (@pawandeep.arunita2718)

Indian Idol 12 is over but fans still love the show. The winner Pawandeep Rajan and runner-up, Arunita Kanjilal's jodi is loved by the audience. They both have been making a lot reels these days. It seems Pawandeep and Arunita are in love with Instagram reels. Recently, a video of Pawandeep and Arunita went viral where they are seen giving a romantic performance on Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste song. They look so cute together in this picture and we cannot stop rooting for #AruDeep. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Ashish Kulkarni and others dish out #SquadGoals as they go on a vacation to Alibaug – view pics