The Sheena Bora Murder Case is one that the nation will never forget. For weeks, people listened to the news with rapt attention as reports came out of a story that had power, complex relationships and love at its core. It was alleged that media executive Indrani Mukerjea had murdered her daughter Sheena Bora along with her ex-husband, Sanjeev Khanna. Both of them got bail in 2022. The lady had always maintained that Sheena Bora had gone to the US for further studies. She got bail after a friend sent her footage of Sheena Bora from the Guwahati airport. Indrani Mukerjea has written a book Unbroken which details her life, and how she spent time in prison as an undertrial.

The Supreme Court granted bail to Indrani Mukerjea last year. They said she had been held in prison for a really long time. The lady was seen in Chandigarh airport dressed in a beige top with white palazzo pants. Netizens are shocked to see the transformation. She has released her memoir Unbroken about her life, and how she found strength in the worst of times. She is also into dance. The lady has joined an NGO that aims at bettering the lives of women who get out of prison.

The Court granted divorce to Indrani and her media tycoon husband Peter Mukerjea in 2019. Their relationship hit the rocks after she was jailed. It was said that Indrani Mukerjea allegedly hatched a plan to murder Sheena Bora who was having an affair with Rahul Mukerjea, the son of Indrani Mukerjea. She had reportedly introduced Sheena Bora as her sister when in reality she was her first born. Her memoir Unbroken has details of her personal life with former husbands, Siddharth, Sanjeev Khanna and Peter Mukerjea. She has also spoken about how she was sexually assaulted by her step-father. Well, netizens could not believe this was the same Indrani Mukerjea. It looks like she has moved on well.