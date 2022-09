Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday last night with her Bollywood industry friends. Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and many more attended Bebo's birthday bash. Watch the video for inside pictures.

Inside Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday bash: Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her birthday last night with her Bollywood industry friends. In the afternoon, we spotted her with her sister and 90s actress Karisma Kapoor and with her husband, Saif Ali Khan. She looked stunning in her white dress, as she always does. Karisma Kapoor also opted for white for the party. Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a party for her birthday last night where we spotted many Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Sanjay, and Maheep Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Kunal Khemu, Soha Alia Khan, Manish Malhotra, and many more. Let's watch the video to see the inside picture of the party. Watch video.