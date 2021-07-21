videos

Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? Her recent airport spotting in loose outfit keeps fans guessing – watch video

Sonam Kapoor's loose outfit over a jacket left fans wondering if she was pregnant with her first child.

BollywoodLife   |    July 21, 2021 11:35 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor recently landed in Mumbai after staying in London with her husband Anand Ahuja for almost a year. She broke down at the airport upon seeing her father Anil Kapoor who came to receive her. She gave him a warm hug and headed towards their car together.

However, Sonam's loose outfit over a jacket left fans wondering if she was pregnant with her first child. Many people were of the opinion that Sonam was being cautious while she was giving a hug to her father at the airport. Needless to say, her recent spotting has kept her fans guessing.

