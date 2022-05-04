View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nushrratt Bharuccha (@nushrrattbharuccha)

Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Janhit Mein Jaari. She recently shared the poster and teaser of the film wherein she is seen playing a salesgirl who is selling and spreading awareness about condoms. However, the actress got brutally slut-shamed for endorsing the use of condoms. Many people posted vile comments on her post. Nushrratt has shared a video wherein she has exposed the trolls by sharing screenshots of their comments. The film will hit the theatres on June 10. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and more divas who wore risque outfits to parties – see pics