Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha gets slut-shamed for promoting condom, shares screenshots of vile comments [Watch Video]
Nushrratt Bharuccha has shared a video wherein she has exposed the trolls by sharing screenshots of their comments under her the latest posters of her upcoming film Janhit Mein Jaari.
