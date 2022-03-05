Janhvi Kapoor cuts cake with paps at airport ahead of her birthday; fans say, 'She's sooo down to earth' [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

is one of the most popular divas of tinsel town. Never has she given an opportunity to the paps to complain about her. Recently, she got papped at the airport. As she celebrates her birthday on March 6, a pap took a cake for her to celebrate. She humbly cut the cake and won hearts of everyone with her sweet gesture. Netizens compared her to her mother and called her 'down to earth human being'. A comment read, "She is sweetest girl. So down to earth." Another comment read, "She is like her mom very humble and down to earth." Watch the video above. Also Read - Not just Anshula Kapoor, THESE 7 starkids too have been an inspiration with their Fat to Fit story

Also Read - Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput bring home a brand new Maybach; check out Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and other stars who have the luxe machine

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here and VOTING lines are NOW OPEN. Vote for Best Actress below:

To Vote in other categories log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com Also Read - Khushi Kapoor all set for her acting debut; Boney Kapoor SHARES major details about the film