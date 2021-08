View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor Official Fanpage (@jhanvi_kapoor_official)

The stunning Janhvi Kapoor set the stage on fire at an event in Mumbai last evening. It was the pre-wedding bash of Shreya Singh. Dressed in a shimmering red skirt with a matching bustier, the actress looked radiant. She wore her hair in waves. The actress has surely inherited her dad's moves and grace. We know that Janhvi Kapoor enjoys dancing and has trained in Kathak as well. The actress' was last seen in the film Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl. She was also in the news for her alleged breakup with Kartik Aaryan.