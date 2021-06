Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's reel on Rahul Vaidya's Aly song is the best thing on the internet – watch video

Rahul Vaidya had recently released the song Aly which he had made while he was in the Bigg Boss 14 house. He had made this song for his best friends, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The song received a lot of amazing response from the audience. However, many wanted Aly and Jasmin to be a part of this video but that did not happen. Now, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin have finally made a reel on that song and it is a treat to watch them perform. This video is undoubtedly the best thing on the internet today. Also Read - Trending entertainment photo gallery: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and more unmissable celeb pictures of the day