Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is out in theatres but a celeb screening was held last night. Suhana Khan attended the celebs screening held last night in the city.

A special screening of Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer new movie Jawan was held last night for celebs. Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Raja Kumari and many more celebrities were snapped at the YRF Studios where the screening was held. Even SRK and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was seen attending the movie screening with her friends. Suhana sported a casual look. From her visuals in the car, Suhana was seen in a tank top and had her hair pulled back in a ponytail. She was all shy and blushing as the car entered the premises.

Suhana Khan also joined Shah Rukh Khan to seek blessings at the Tirupati Temple a couple of days ago. It just proves that family members will always have each others' back. Even during Aryan Khan's arrest, the whole family Shah Rukh and the family stood by each other in a dignified manner. They braved that and now, it's time to celebrate and rejoice. SRK is bringing back the crowd to theatres. He delivered a blockbuster Pathaan earlier this year. And now, it's time for Jawan.