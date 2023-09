Jawan is being watched in theatres right now. Shah Rukh Khan fans are having a ball of a time. And right outside Gaiety Galaxy fans have given a Krishna Janmashtami twist to the celebrations.

Shah Rukh Khan new movie Jawan is finally in cinemas. And fans reached theatres to watch the Atlee-directed film which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. First Day First Show of Jawan had 6 a.m. and 5 a.m. shows. And they were all booked by the fans of SRK. Just before they entered the cinema halls, fans celebrated the release in a festive manner. They gave it a Krishna Janmashtami twist too. Some SRKians turned Govindas and struck the SRK's signature pose Dahi-handi style. Fans mounted layers on layers in front of Shah Rukh's huge standee outside Gaiety Galaxy. The top one did the SRK pose and then waved the Jawan flag.

That's not it, the fans also brought out dhols and firecrackers as well. It was nothing less than a Diwali celebration either. Some fans even wished a happy Diwali. Such a mass hysteria for a Hindi movie has never been seen before. Shah Rukh Khan is the biggest superstar in the country and fans eagerly look forward to watching the movie in theatres. But the way Jawan mania has gripped the nation, it is unlike any other SRK film. Jawan also stars Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra and amongst others. Deepika Padukone will be seen in a cameo in Jawan.