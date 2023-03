View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Jaya Bachchan was seen at the fashion show of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The event was graced by a few celebs like Babil Khan, Natasa Stankovic and Radhika Merchant. Jaya Bachchan was smiling all through. But she told the paps not to tell her to look right and left. Still, her demeanour was a lot warmer and chilled out than usual. This did not miss the eye of netizens. Take a look at some of the comments... Also Read - When Jaya Bachchan faced questions about her decision to work with Amitabh Bachchan; 'People said he will never make it'

Sandeep Khosla and Abu Jani are close to the Bachchan family. Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda Naveli attended the last month's show where Siddhant Chaturvedi was the showstopper. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan slammed for her disrespectful behaviour with Rajya Sabha Vice President; netizens churn out hilarious memes related to Amitabh Bachchan