Jayeshbhai Jordaar Trailer: Ranveer Singh explores his comedic side with great finesse in this social comedy directed by Divyang Thakkar

Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has been spoken about since a long time. People who have seen it have raved about the movie. The trailer is finally here. Ranveer Singh plays the lead in this social comedy. It is about a man who believes in the concept of gender equality in a traditional setting. We can see that the film is set in Gujarat where Boman Irani, the father of Jayesh (Ranveer Singh) is desperate for a male heir. He decides to flee when it is revealed that his wife is expecting a second girl child. The movie is about how he becomes a champion for gender equality. Arjun Reddy actress Shalini Pandey is the leading lady. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is written and directed by Divyang Thakkar.