View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

Trust to entertain and surprise you with his antics, and he will never disappoint you. Like many Bollywood celebrities, Shahid had also turned to making Instagram reels. He chose a hilarious track where a man shouts repeatedly asking his peers whether they want some coffee, since he's making it. The Jersey actor enacted the scene and scared the shit out of his film's crew (who also acted) on the sets. His video has tickled the funny bone of the audience and being showered with likes, comments and views. Also Read - Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor rejected THIS iconic film which was eventually done by Ranbir Kapoor?