Shilpa Shinde is not happy with the comments of the judges on the panel for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, that is, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. The actress, who was eliminated a couple of days ago, was seen taking a stand for her co-contestants such as Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik. The actress questioned Karan asking if he going to give a Dharma Productions film to the contestants. She sternly questioned the comments and points given to the contestants despite their relentless efforts. She asks what all they want to see in a 3-minute act. Are they going to give them an Oscar or a national award.

Shilpa Shinde not only questioned Karan Johar but also Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi. Shilpa said that they are all artists who are here to perform and entertain and are not going to turn choreographers after Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 is over. She talked about how comments have been over less dancing and how there has been a competitive atmosphere.