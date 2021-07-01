Kabir Bedi opens up about the ugly side of his divorce with Protima Bedi in a live session with granddaughter Alaya F – watch video

had a live session with granddaughter Alaya F recently in which he opened up about his autobiography Stories I Must Tell: The Emotional Life of an Actor. Speaking about his divorce with Protima Bedi, he said, “Whenever there's a divorce it's always a tragedy and the biggest sufferers are the children. But even though I divorced your nani, I never ever divorced my children. So the children had to be brought to me in their vacations or I would fly from America. So there was no sacrifice involved, there was a cost involved but that didn't matter. What mattered was spending time with them. Whenever there's a divorce people always talk about quality time...but quantity is also important." Also Read - Alaya F BREAKS SILENCE on rumours of dating Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary

The actor also gave some love advice to Alaya. Have a look at the video to know what he said. Also Read - When, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Alaya F and more Bollywood celebs cheered for the Men in Blue at ODI and T20 cricket matches – view pics