Kabir Bedi opens up about the ugly side of his divorce with Protima Bedi in a live session with granddaughter Alaya F – watch video
Kabir Bedi recalled the time when his children were brought to him in the US. He spoke at length about his divorce and how it impacted his life and of those around him.
