Jaya Bachchan dropped by to attend the Durga Puja Pandal in Mumbai. Kajol, Yug and others received her. Check their adorable bond in the video here:

Today, Jaya Bachchan attended the Durga Puja Pandal at Kajol and Rani Mukerji's. Jaya was hosted by Kajol at the Pandal. It was like a KG3, that is, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham reunion for the fans. Kajol was seen helping Jaya Bachchan adjust her blouse and then posing for the photogs with Tanuja and Tanishaa Mukerji. While clicking pictures, Jaya Bachchan stood on her heels so as to look taller. However, Kajol's response to her won our hearts. Kajol says, "It's okay, we are all short. We all have greater minds." This visibly cheered Jaya up who was seen smiling.

Netizens have loved both the actresses together as well as individuals. And fans feel they should have been mother and daughter in real life. Netizens love their equation and feel they have similar personalities. Their video is going viral in entertainment news.