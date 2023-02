View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Kantara 2 is one movie film buffs are excited for all over India. Rishab Shetty was recently awarded at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards. He graced the red carpet dressed in a black shirt and dhoti. Outside, he was asked by Instant Bollywood on whether Urvashi Rautela is a part of Kantara 2. Fans will remember that she posted a pic with Rishab Shetty and also tagged Hombale Films. Rishab Shetty said, "Nahi, nahi" stating that script was still being written. He said a proper announcement would be made in due time. Also Read - Urvashi Rautela signs Kantara 2? Pic with Rishab Shetty goes viral; netizens say, 'Rishabh naam hi kafi hai'