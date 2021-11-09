Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their latest film, Sooryavanshi.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is the talk of the town currently. Katrina is currently enjoying the success of her film, Sooryavanshi and promoting it. Recently, she was a part of The Kapil Sharma Show along with Akshay Kumar. Now, Kapil Sharma has shared the uncensored version of the episode featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. In the video, Kapil decided to test Katrina’s skills on how much she knows about utensils. Katrina gives hilarious new names to all the utensils with Kapil, Akshay and Archana Puran Singh helping her with real names. She even decides to take away a utensil as she says she doesn’t have it in her kitchen. As Katrina passes the test, Akshay is quick to comment, “She is ready for marriage,” which leaves the actor blushing.