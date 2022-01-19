Kapil Sharma's 2-year-old daughter Anayra playing the drums on her own is the cutest thing on the internet today – watch video
Kapil Sharma recently shared a video of his 2-year-old daughter Anayra playing the drums on her own. The proud father captioned the video saying, 'Like Father, Like Daughter.'
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1