Karan Kundrra and his dad spotted house-hunting in Bandra? Paps ask, 'Bhabhi Ke Liye Room Dekhne Aaye Ho' - watch video

Karan Kundrra is emerging as a fave of the paps. The handsome hunk was seen with his dad in Bandra. While it is not confirmed, it seems like father and son were hunting for apartments. It is possible that Karan Kundrra is looking at investing in a new property. Karan Kundrra was dressed in a light pink tee with blue track pants. His dad, SP Kundrra was in a blue tee and denims. Both father and son looked good. The paps were curious to know if he was looking for a new home. There are talks of how Tejasswi Prakash and he might marry soon. Or else, they may be hunting for a love nest as assumed by the paps.

We can see the expression on Karan Kundrra's face when a pap asks him, "Bhabhi Ke Liye Room Dekh Rahe Ho Kya." His father also looked amused. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are sought after by the paparazzi and how. It seems their pics have got maximum engagement. Tejasswi Prakash said that Karan Kundrra does try to avoid the media when the couple want to spend some quality time without the media following them.

The couple have also emerged as strong brands as per a study in Forbes. The business magazine did an analysis on how fans of the two kept the hype alive even though Bigg Boss 15 had ended. Tejasswi Prakash is seen as the lead on Naagin 6 which is getting good numbers.