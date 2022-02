View this post on Instagram A post shared by teju karan (@tejranxfam)

Karan Kundrra is surely giving boyfriend goals. Yesterday, he went on the sets of Naagin 6 to watch the first episode with Tejasswi Prakash. After that, they headed for dinner. Tejasswi Prakash was seen in a short floral dress with sandals. The actress was all smiles. Karan Kundrra gave her cover when she was getting down from the car. He did not want any weird camera angles to capture his girl. Fans of TejRan are on cloud nine seeing his protective and caring side. They hailed him as perfect husband material. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans are sending prayers so that evil eyes are off TejRan.