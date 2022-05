Karan Kundrra leaves Tejasswi Prakash blushing as he kisses her on Khatra Khatra [Watch Video]

Mood on the Khatra Khatra show tonight? Extremely romantic!! ?? Are you too going 'aweeee' looking at #TejRan? ? Watch The Khatra Khatra Show, Monday to Friday, at 7PM, only on Voot.@itsmetejasswi @kkundrra #TheKhatraKhatraShowOnVoot pic.twitter.com/7Va3jzjyY4 — Voot (@justvoot) May 13, 2022

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the painting the town red with their whirlwind romance. The lovebirds recently appeared on Khatra Khatra and left everyone jaw-dropped when they treated the audience with a romantic dance. They moved very close to each other and were smiling all the time. Karan then decided to spice things up. He elegantly held her weight while leaning her closer to the ground and planted a peck on her cheeks. Tejasswi couldn't stop blushing. The two were lost in each other's eyes.