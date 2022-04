Tejasswi Prakash recently purchased a brand new Audi Q7 for herself. She went with boyfriend Karan Kundrra to pick it up.

As you might be aware, Tejasswi Prakash recently purchased a brand new Audi Q7 for herself. As she was going to collect it yesterday, she took at auto and was waiting for her boyfriend Karan Kundrra to pick her up. After meeting her, Karan made fun of her and said, “Ek crore ki gaadi khareedne auto mein kaun jaata hai?” Karan has uploaded a vlog on her car purchase. Have a look at the video above.