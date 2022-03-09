BL
Toggle navigation
TV
BL Awards 2022
Bigg Boss 15
News & Gossip
Photos
Videos
Interviews
Hollywood
Celeb
Reviews
Movies
South
Style
Web Series
TV Shows
Box Office
Home
Entertainment News
Karan Kundrra takes media persons on a bike ride; ‘So down-to-earth,’ say fans – watch video
Karan Kundrra takes media persons on a bike ride; ‘So down-to-earth,’ say fans – watch video
Karan Kundrra was recently seen in the song Rula deti hai with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Now, he took some media persons on a bike ride in the city.
By
BollywoodLife
Published: March 9, 2022 5:05 PM IST
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1