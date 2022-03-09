View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors we have. He was recently seen in the song Rula deti hai with his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash. Now, he took some media persons on a bike ride in the city. Fans are reacting on this. "He's soooo down to Earth," wrote a fan. Another comment read, "Mast hai Karan." Watch the above video: