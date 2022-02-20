Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were spotted at the Mumbi airport today late evening. The two lovebirds were heading out of the city to shoot for their music video. While talking to the paparazzi, Karan revealed that they had got the gist and brief of the music video long back and finally they were going to shoot for it now. Karan was snapped in casuals, grey shorts and jacket while Tejasswi looked as pretty as ever in a white co-ord set. TejRan fans were super happy to see them out and about again. Tejasswi couldn't stop expressing her joy in travelling on a plane again. She revealed that it was her first fight after Bigg Boss 15. TejRan fans are now super excited for their music video together. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal's chemistry as Pratha and Rishabh wins hearts of PraRish fans – view tweets