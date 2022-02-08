Bigg Boss 15 finalist Karan Kundrra has got a lot of love from the masses or classes. Whether it is his style of game or the love story with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra is getting immense love. The hunk was spotted by the paps last night. He was driving and stopped when he saw the paparazzi. A young woman who saw him got super excited. It looks like they were in the middle of the road so Karan Kundrra did not have much time. The girl and the man wanted a picture. Karan Kundrra requested the paparazzi to click the picture and later whatsapp it to them. It was a very sweet gesture. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash enters the league of Shehnaaz Gill as she touches THIS milestone

If humbleness word had a Face ?♥️ i was missing them and look what I discovered he is so down to earth and loving Lucky lado ma sha Allah he has a pure heart full of love♥️ #TejRan #KaranKundrra pic.twitter.com/BEpE9eCwln — Mr and Mrs Smith scam game on -TejRan ?♥️ (@adn80007911) February 7, 2022

The result of Bigg Boss 15 was a shocker as no one thought that Karan Kundrra would end up at the third place. He said that he was very upset with the result. Sources told BollywoodLife that he did not even go to the after-party and headed straight home. But the hunk has gathered himself, and this outpour of love from the masses has warmed his heart.

It seems makers are keen to sign Karan Kundrra for more projects. The hunk is keen to do web shows and movies. As of now, he would like a change from the reality show space. It would be fun to see Karan Kundrra in a Punjabi movie. His Punjabi dialogues inside the house were LIT. The actor has the looks and cute factor. The love story of TejRan is ruling over the hearts of youngsters. We hope to see Karan Kundrra is a new project soon!