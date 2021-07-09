Kareena Kapoor Khan announces her 'third child' in the most unique way possible – watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan has launched her pregnancy bible which will feature Bebo's personal account of what she has experienced both physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

After giving birth to her second son on February 21, has now made an announcement of her 'third child' on social media. But it's not what you think. Bebo has launched her pregnancy bible which will feature her personal account of what she has experienced both physically and emotionally through both her pregnancies.

Calling her pregnancy bible her third child, Kareena wrote in her heartfelt note, "This has been quite the journey… both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies.

In many ways, this book is like my third child… from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I’m proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS."

In another post, she wrote, "We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you."