View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

has made his parents and Saif Ali Khan proud after he received yellow belt in Taekwondo. Proud parents were seen at Taimur's Taekwondo academy in Mumbai. This time, they even happily posed for the paparazzi. While Saif and Taimur took a fighting stance to pose for the shutterbugs, Kareena flaunted a wide smile on her face. Taimur even waved to the paparazzi when they called out his name. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and more Bollywood celebrities who wished their mommies on Mother’s Day with a special message [Watch]