Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Jeh Ali Khan makes his second public appearance as the family flies off to the Maldives for Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday — watch video
Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Jeh Ali Khan is again seen in the public as he takes his first trip to the Maldives for dad Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday watch video
Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_Inarticle_2_300x250|300,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_970x90|970,250~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_ATF_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_1_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_BTF_2_300x250|300,600~Bollywoodlife_Web/bollywoodlife_ros_strip|1300,50~Bollywoodlife_Web/Bollywoodlife_AS_OOP_1x1|1,1