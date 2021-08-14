View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and baby Jeh were seen today at the private airport. They are flying off to the Maldives for a short vacation to ring in Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday. We could see Jeh Ali Khan dressed in a deep blue onesie. He was in the arms of his nanny sleeping tight. Kareena Kapoor Khan looked chic in black pants and a jacket. Saif Ali Khan wore a kurta over his denims. It seems he had been working for projects back to back and now needs a break. Also Read - Baby Kareena Kapoor Khan's striking resemblance to her second son Jeh Ali Khan will leave your jaw dropped – view pic