Kareena Kapoor Khan's munchkin Jeh is beyond adorable as he goes on a walk with his nanny - watch video

Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi was seen today by the paps outside his building. He was enjoying a walk with his nanny. As we know, Savitri Bai has been a nanny with the Khan household after the birth of Taimur Ali Khan. She is a regular even on the trips of the Khan family. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh was born in February 2021. The little one just turned a year old. Seeing this video fans lavished love on the cutie patootie. The actress will be seen with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan are in Vikram Vedha remake.