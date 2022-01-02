Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh is one of the most popular toddlers of tinsel town. The little one is too cute for words. On New Year's Day, he paid a visit to the residence of his grand parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita. The little one spent some time with them and left with his mom and babysitter. Well, he looked adorable in that blue outfit. The chubby avatar of the toddler gave an instant sugar rush to residents. People are just comparing him to ladoos, rasgulla and gulab jamun. We do not blame them. The little one looks damn cuddly and adorable. Also Read - From Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli – here's how B-town couples ringed in New Year 2022 [VIEW PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens cannot get over the cuteness of Jeh Ali Khan Pataudi. They are using names of sweets like endearments. A person also said that she was curious to know about Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy diet as the baby is so adorable. In the video, we can see his grandma Babita pulling his cheeks. We would also love to do so if we got the chance. He looks so curious and wide-eyed. Kareena Kapoor Khan does post pics of Jeh occasionally. Also Read - From Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s Vamika to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Jeh – 7 star kids that made 2021 better with their adorable pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby boy Jeh was born in the month of February. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan faced a lot of trolls after it was revealed that he has been named Jehangir. However, the couple stayed unfazed. Over the year, we have seen cute pics of Jeh from the couple's vacations in the Maldives and the Pataudi Palace. Jeh looked too cute as the X'Mas celebrations organized by Kunal Kapoor who is the son of Shashi Kapoor. Also Read - Trending Entertainment news today: Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter holiday secretly, Kangana Ranaut trolled for not wearing mask and more