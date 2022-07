View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

A video was recently doing the rounds, wherein Kartik Aaryan could be seen whispering something to Shah Rukh Khan, with SRK responding affectionately to his junior star. It was a highly adorable moment that got both actors' fan clubs as also anybody remotely with an interest in Bollywood buzzing, but the question on everybody's lips was what could their exchange have been about. Well Kartik Aaryan has now revealed to Bollywood Hungama what they has spoken briefly about. The young actor had asked Shah Rukh Khan if he had watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and King Khan responded that he indeed had and that Kartik was very good in it. Also Read - Ranveer Singh joins Alia Bhatt as she dances to Ranbir Kapoor's Channa Mereya on the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani; BTS video goes viral