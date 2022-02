View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

is in love and the reason is his pet dog Katori. The 2 actor took to Instagram to share a video in which Katori is licking him. The video will bring and instant smile on your face. Have a look. Also Read - Bhool Bhoolaiya 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu starrer postponed to avoid clash with RRR, locks new release date