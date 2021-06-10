Kartik Aaryan's amazing dance moves on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's ButtaBomma song win Varun Dhawan and Lauren Gottlieb's heart – watch video

To everyone's surprise, Kartik Aaryan nailed the video with his controlled dance moves on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde's ButtaBomma song from their last year's Telugu film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.