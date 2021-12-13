Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: The bride only spoke in Punjabi throughout the shaadi, reveals the groom’s cousin – watch video
Stories of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding are still being talked about. Here;s one about the actress speaking in Punjabi.
