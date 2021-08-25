View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and the rest of the cast and crew of Tiger 3 recently jetted off to Russia to shoot an important schedule of the eagerly awaited spy action movie. The schedule is said to include some crucial scenes of the film, including a couple of high-octane stunts sequences involving both and . Anyway, while we wait for more updates, Katrina has graciously shared a BTS glimpse of the Tiger 3 schedule in Russia, and as scenic as the location looks, it's the way she feels the chills in the video that steals our hearts. Watch it above.