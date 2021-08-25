Katrina Kaif shares a BTS glimpse from Tiger 3 schedule in Russia, but it's the way she feels the ch...
Katrina Kaif shares a BTS glimpse from Tiger 3 schedule in Russia, but it's the way she feels the chills that steals our hearts – watch video
The Russia schedule of Tiger 3 is said to include some crucial scenes of the film, including a couple of high-octane stunts sequences involving both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. While we wait for more updates, Katrina has graciously shared a BTS glimpse of the film's schedule.