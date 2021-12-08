Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to tie the knot tomorrow at the Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple have been dating for more than two years now. The two kept their relationship under wraps for a long time. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were last spotted together at the screening of Shershaah. During the lockdown, the handsome hunk made news when it was reported that he flouted the rules to go and meet her. As the two tie the knot together, an old video of the couple from a Holi party has gone viral... Also Read - Amidst Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Padmini Kolhapure HINTS at Shraddha Kapoor’s SHAADI [Exclusive]

The two had first met on Anupama Chopra's chat show. In the video, we can see the two enjoying the Holi bash. Vicky Kaushal is dressed in a simple shirt and jeans. She is wearing a simple salwar kameez. It seems like the wedding though an intimate one is super lavish. Around 100 confectioners have been flown in from Mumbai for the party. The couple have made arrangements for Rajasthani musicians and artistes to put up a great show for the guests. Katrina Kaif will be using specially made organic mehendi.

Guests are already flying in to Jaipur. We have seen the likes of Gurdas Mann, Mini Mathur-Kabir Khan, Neha Dhupia - Angad Bedi at the airport. The immediate family of Katrina Kaif has also flown down from the UK. We will keep you posted on the grand wedding.